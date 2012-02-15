Jesse Post

Amsterdam

Amsterdam
I came up with this idea when I walked through Amsterdam last monday. I first started by doing some little color adjustments but then after that I went crazy on this picture. I hope you like it. Full size one: http://www4.picturepush.com/photo/a/7580152/img/7580152.jpg

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
