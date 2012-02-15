Emory Allen

Collaboration

Emory Allen
Emory Allen
  • Save
Collaboration an exquisite beast pencil peace drawing
Download color palette

Today An Exquisite Beast is 5 months old (young?)—that's 154 drawings!

Oh, I also did an interview with The Huffington Post about the project!
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/02/14/huffpost-arts-interviews-_n_1276671.html?ref=arts

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Emory Allen
Emory Allen

More by Emory Allen

View profile
    • Like