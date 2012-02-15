From Highfield Road to Wembley Way logo

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Coventry City's FA Cup win
From Highfield Road to Wembley Way celebrates one of the greatest FA Cup finals of all time and looks at how a football team can unite a whole city. Using photography, film, and memorabilia from fans and players, the exhibition guides the visitor through a brief history of the club, each game of the 1986-7 cup run, the memorable final and the return of the conquering heroes.
Everyone in Coventry remembers where they were and what they were doing on 16 May 1987 when Coventry City won the F.A. Cup. A section of the exhibition focuses on these memories and gives visitors the chance to share their own stories of that day, either in the exhibition itself or via our website.
The exhibition is not just about looking into the past. Photographic portraits of the FA Cup winning team have been commissioned by the Herbert. Part homage to the players and part social commentary on modern football, the portraits by acclaimed photographer Paul Smith will illustrate how much football has changed in the last 25 years.