From Highfield Road to Wembley Way logo

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Coventry City's FA Cup win

From Highfield Road to Wembley Way celebrates one of the greatest FA Cup finals of all time and looks at how a football team can unite a whole city. Using photography, film, and memorabilia from fans and players, the exhibition guides the visitor through a brief history of the club, each game of the 1986-7 cup run, the memorable final and the return of the conquering heroes.

Everyone in Coventry remembers where they were and what they were doing on 16 May 1987 when Coventry City won the F.A. Cup. A section of the exhibition focuses on these memories and gives visitors the chance to share their own stories of that day, either in the exhibition itself or via our website.

The exhibition is not just about looking into the past. Photographic portraits of the FA Cup winning team have been commissioned by the Herbert. Part homage to the players and part social commentary on modern football, the portraits by acclaimed photographer Paul Smith will illustrate how much football has changed in the last 25 years.