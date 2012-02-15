𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊

Black Bubba

𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊
  • Save
Black Bubba lettering logo weed strain type medical marijuana
Download color palette

Custom type logo concept commissioned by Sedso Design for a medical marijuana dispensary.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊

More by 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊

View profile
    • Like