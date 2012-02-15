📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
I had to take the challenge to create a Markdown symbol.
So my approach was this: A down pointing arrow has nothing to do with the concept of markdown except the name. Because a down arrow is strongly associated with download, I chose another approach.
Took one of the characters mostly used within markdown the header hash sign. Created the arrow and pointed it to the right, as markdown characters is placed to the left of the intended text to format. The result is as simple as markdown itself.
And I'm not even sure why markdown needs a symbol, but here is my contribution to the whole discussion.