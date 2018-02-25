Fashionline Mobile App

Posting a mobile app I worked on last year for a hackathon in SF. The event was amazing as I had the opportunity to work with people from Louis Vuitton and Google.

Fashionline's goal is to create a trustworthy community where users can go to to obtain honest feedback on clothing choices. After reviewing market research showing that users engage 50% more when presented with a binary choice, the mobile app allows users to upload clothing pictures and receive clear feedback on if the user should wear or not. In addition, the mobile app allows the user to reference the actual clothing so the community can find and buy themselves.