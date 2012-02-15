MIKE AUSTIN

Taming The Beast 100% Vector

vector art comic illustration design
This piece is about me overcoming childish lack of patience.
Overcoming this beast has been hell, but it is subdued

Aics5

Blends and brushes!

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
