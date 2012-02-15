Sean Heisler

Wanderlass - A quest for a life not ordinary.

Wanderlass - A quest for a life not ordinary.
A very simple mark I completed not long ago for woman who has devoted her life to traveling abroad and living an unconventional life. The name is a play off "Wanderlust" meaning a great desire to travel. "Lass" meaning a young woman. Hence Wanderlass. She wanted a simple but clever mark and by joining the two S's they form a meandering path symbolic of her life.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
