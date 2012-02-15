MIKE AUSTIN

The Ring Dancer 100% Vector

In this piece I amagined a propuslion system that used
Centrifugal Force to propel the user. The System is called
"The Ring Dancer". This device is lightweight and very portable
and can be used at a moments notice!

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
