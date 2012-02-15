Sarah Zimmerman

Every Woman Project - Landing Page

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
  • Save
Every Woman Project - Landing Page every woman project female feminine lipstick compact brush sunglasses pink green perfume
Download color palette

Part of a very quick landing page I'm whipping up for the Every Woman Project. (http://facebook.com/everywomanproject).

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman

More by Sarah Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like