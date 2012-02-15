search nav

Samuel Couto

Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto
I tried to simplify the search process on the navigation menu.
Made it like a single sentence "Search by ... ... ... or Have a quick search"
Does it makes sense?
Using Adelle on menu items since the last shot I had readability issues.

Bigger screen here: BIGGER

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
