James Dunay

Swangle iPhone : game mode select v2

James Dunay
James Dunay
  • Save
Swangle iPhone : game mode select v2 swangle iphone app game ui wood type 3d ipad
Download color palette

Another shot from the game mode select screen.

No one ever leaves feedback, but as always i'd love to hear some criticisms, or thoughts.

For updates on the game follow me on Twitter : JDunay

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
James Dunay
James Dunay

More by James Dunay

View profile
    • Like