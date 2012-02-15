Jeroen Ransijn

Myriad UI Kit (Free Download)

Myriad UI Kit (Free Download)
Download it at http://designcurate.com/resource/myriad-ui-kit

"This awesome UI kit contains various elements: buttons, sliders, input fields, notifications, and other form elements."

The MyriadUI set uses "Myriad Pro" — regular and semibold — for all of the elements. All the elements and type are set according to a 24px baseline, subdivided in 6px units.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
