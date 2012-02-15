Trent Walton

SC

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
SC orange green blue beige texture
Download color palette

This started with me experimenting w/ a Carroll Shelby logo last night, and ended with whatever the hell it is you see now. I still like it though.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like