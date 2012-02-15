Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Coat of Arms

Coat of Arms coat crest emblem lion animal line monoline blue arm financial upscale linear wild
Working on a supermodern coat of arms for this financial agency from USA. This lion will be a crest bearer, paired up with the mirror image on the right side.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
