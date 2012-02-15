Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

Working on some jQuery magic

Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Hire Me
  • Save
Working on some jQuery magic jquery
Download color palette

$(".samenwerkingen li a").each(function(){

imageUrl=$(this).find("img").attr("src");

$(this).css('background-image', 'url(' + imageUrl + ')');
$('img',this).remove();

});

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Improving User Experiences since 2005
Hire Me

More by Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

View profile
    • Like