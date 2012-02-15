James Broad

Money IO App Pie Chart 2

James Broad
James Broad
  • Save
Money IO App Pie Chart 2 piechart chart mobile iphone moneyio prototype
Download color palette

Using circles as legends for the datatypes

F6135843e35d3df4b2da46465ae3b5fc
Rebound of
Money IO App Pie Chart
By James Broad
View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
James Broad
James Broad

More by James Broad

View profile
    • Like