Sleek for Bowtie

Sleek for Bowtie bowtie music controller science tool metal fun glossy sleek wip theme
Here it is, Sleek for Bowtie! I moved the information to the left, seeing as most tend to put the Bowlet in the bottom left corner, it seemed smarter than centering it below. Enjoy, and as always, tell me what you think!

Download: http://d.pr/iSfo

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
