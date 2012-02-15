Tad Carpenter

St Louis AIGA event poster

St Louis AIGA event poster poster color design type hand drawn type illustration texture st louis tad carpenter icons
A little preview of a poster for an AIGA St Louis event I am speaking at on 2/25. In honor of the event I made and am brining a fun 2 color poster. Plan on giving away a bunch....so come out STL!

Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
