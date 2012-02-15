Sara Michieli

Mermaid

Mermaid pearls digital illustration mermaid bath stylish pattern fairy tale
Little detail of the illustration "Be Stylish".
The girl in her hair has several fairy tale characters :)

Here the full illustration:
http://blog.webgraffititv.com/be-stylish/

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
