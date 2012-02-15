Custom logo QR-Code

Shaun Cuff

I am producing a series of customised QR-Codes this morning. These incorporate the coloured dots from the Nemisys logo. Placed on the reverse of business cards these will create a vCard when scanned, saving the recipient from typing all of the details into their smartphone.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
