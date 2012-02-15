Etienne Ledemay

Logo Resa v02

Etienne Ledemay
Etienne Ledemay
  • Save
Logo Resa v02 logo design ui
Download color palette

Following the comment of @sensecall, I tried a new position for the letters of the logotype.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Etienne Ledemay
Etienne Ledemay

More by Etienne Ledemay

View profile
    • Like