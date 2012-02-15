Google marker circle menu

Irina Abramova

I'm hardly working on new version of my Google Maps add-on for ExpressionEngine and in coding process also do examples for my future demo site. Idea was taken from Futurrico UI pack.
If you're keen, check out demo.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
