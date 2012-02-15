Steve Cummins

Colour Options for Logo Update

Steve Cummins
Steve Cummins
  • Save
Colour Options for Logo Update logo colour branding
Download color palette

This is a logo evolution for a client. Brief was to keep overall structure of his current logo - basically text in Optima with a circle in the middle of the O - but move it on a bit. Chose the font because it was strong, like Samson should be and tweaked his existing colours for the first option. Bottom option are colours I'd like to move him to.

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Steve Cummins
Steve Cummins

More by Steve Cummins

View profile
    • Like