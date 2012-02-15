Colour Options for Logo Update

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
This is a logo evolution for a client. Brief was to keep overall structure of his current logo - basically text in Optima with a circle in the middle of the O - but move it on a bit. Chose the font because it was strong, like Samson should be and tweaked his existing colours for the first option. Bottom option are colours I'd like to move him to.
Any thoughts would be appreciated.