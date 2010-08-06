Wills Bithrey

WP Bug Tracker

Wills Bithrey
Wills Bithrey
  • Save
WP Bug Tracker wordpress bug tracker wip
Download color palette

More progress on my WordPress bug track theme/plugin concept. At the moment this is still just a Photoshop concept, however I've now got a custom post type for reporting Bugs. Loads of work still to do, but I quite like the direction so far!

What do you guys think?
Fire away!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Wills Bithrey
Wills Bithrey

More by Wills Bithrey

View profile
    • Like