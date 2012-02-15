Nick Haines

Affjet Reports

Nick Haines
Nick Haines
  • Save
Affjet Reports ui design control panel interface affjet tags
Download color palette

Here's a quick preview of the new control panel I'm working on at the moment.

The old design had started off very simple but as new features were added the site became really difficult to navigate and many features were hidden under a lot of sub navigation.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Nick Haines
Nick Haines

More by Nick Haines

View profile
    • Like