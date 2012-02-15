Sam Dunn

Surfin Dawg

Surfin Dawg
I was commissioned to draw this for a Birthday present! It features Finn and Ottie, two lovely Brittany Spaniels and their festive jumpers.

If you'd like me to draw your pets in crazy situations email - sam_dunn@live.co.uk

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
