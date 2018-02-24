Allie

51/100: | JAG |

51/100: | JAG | handlettering graphic design sketch icon design digital illustration lettering art vector us military usa procreate military illustration judge drawing digital drawing digital art arts america
Made this one when the Jacksonville Jaguars were winning in the playoffs of the NFL :)

JAG - Judge Advocate Generals are basically concerned with military justice and law.

Go Jags!

