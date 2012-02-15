Mpumelelo Macu

Thesis Lifestyle Concept Logo

Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu
  • Save
Thesis Lifestyle Concept Logo identity logo branding
Download color palette

I'm glad I finally got to work on this logo. I've been putting it off for some time now.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu

More by Mpumelelo Macu

View profile
    • Like