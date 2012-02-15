Jesse Orndorff

Ideal Posts Landing Page

Jesse Orndorff
Jesse Orndorff
  • Save
Ideal Posts Landing Page landing page app carton
Download color palette

Working on the landing page for my little side project, a blog post idea tool.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Jesse Orndorff
Jesse Orndorff

More by Jesse Orndorff

View profile
    • Like