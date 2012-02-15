Tom Gurka

It's The Final Markdownnn

markdown icon minimal glyph
my take. Extremely minimal, with a pencil/arrow shape as the center line

Rebound of
This Means Markdown
By dustin curtis
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
