Kadabra

Kadabra pokemon illustration
I have to say, the reason I got into Pokemon when I was 12 years old was Kadabra. I saw an episode of the show one school morning and Pikachu was getting its butt kicked by it, and I thought it was the most awesome thing ever.

Thanks Kadabra!

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
