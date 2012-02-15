Haziq Mir

More Icons...

Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir
Hire Me
  • Save
More Icons... icons 16px mini glyphs leather deep blue
Download color palette

More icons from the icon set. The reason I posted this is to get feedback (which I most often don't get).

BTW, I noticed something is wrong with the podcasts icon. It has Oprah's hair.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Haziq Mir

View profile
    • Like