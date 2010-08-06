Grant Blakeman

Airplane

well, this week got away from me. i'd originally intended to post an illustration/icon per day from my TEDx Presentation—dribbbble them out, you might say—but, instead, you'll just have to settle for this airplane (i'm quite fond of this little guy, for some reason).

i might post the whole thing to slideshare once it's over tomorrow night.

wish me luck!

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
