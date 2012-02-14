Jarek Pulit

You have to call me Dragon Part 2

Jarek Pulit
Jarek Pulit
Hire Me
  • Save
You have to call me Dragon Part 2 sketch portrait johncreilly willferrell stepbrothers dragon dale
Download color palette

What!? Did we just become best friends? Yep! You wanna do karate in the garage! Yep!
An homage to one of my favorite comedies.
Completed color version. Colored this one in PS.
Full Version Here: dragon

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Jarek Pulit
Jarek Pulit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jarek Pulit

View profile
    • Like