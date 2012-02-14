Misspelt Menu

Menaka

A bag design for Jhola Co. based on the typographic errors often found in Indian restaurant menus.

See more here : http://www.behance.net/gallery/Bag-Design/2303940

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
