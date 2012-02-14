Carlos Fernandez

Screw Character WIP

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Hire Me
  • Save
Screw Character WIP screw tool construction fastener character pencil rough wip concept draft illustration
Download color palette

Rough pencil sketch of a Screw Character Design. Work in progress. Will be taking this guy to digital tomorrow.

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Fernandez

View profile
    • Like