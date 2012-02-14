Give It To Me Baby

Squeezing this one in before the end of Valentine's day. This is the 6th Valentine for Natty Paint. It was nixed before the deadline and never made the print run, but I wanted to complete it anyway.

You can see the original set of 5 here.

Also much much thanks to talented photographer Ely Kay for working with us and granting us the use of his images. You can check out his work on Flickr.