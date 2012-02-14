Norman Chan

Pending Project

Norman Chan
Norman Chan
  • Save
Pending Project
Download color palette

I've been working on this self-project for a few months now. Will provide more info as it progresses. But is this ambigram readable? If you read it as its suppose to read, then you would probably guess what I might be working on.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Norman Chan
Norman Chan

More by Norman Chan

View profile
    • Like