Terrance Pitre

Drawing of Conor - pt2

Terrance Pitre
Terrance Pitre
  • Save
Drawing of Conor - pt2 drawing portrait progress
Download color palette

This is the second pic of my drawing progress of Conor! Hopefully, tomorrow I'll post the finished drawing.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Terrance Pitre
Terrance Pitre

More by Terrance Pitre

View profile
    • Like