Logo display for exterior cleaning company.

Logo display for exterior cleaning company. branding design mockup branding logo design business window cleaning glass frontier glass pickup vehicle wrap company
Just another example of use for my client over at The Glass Frontier. Though the company is pre launch, we wanted to make sure we had all bases covered for what uses we would have for their logo design and branding.

See more in their case study on the So Magnetic Website

