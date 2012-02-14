Rickard Aronsson

iPad 2

Just did these icons for fun and practice! Don't really now what to do with them. There are no speciell sizes just this! I think they turn out pretty good... Maybe I redo them in 512x512 sizes so I can put them in use for something!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
