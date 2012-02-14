Hi, I'm Aaron Landry

Cloud Questions

Hi, I'm Aaron Landry
Cloud Questions illustration clouds
Working on a fake book cover as an illustration exercise. It might seem weird but this idea came from this question I had today - Are clouds wanderers or travelers and if they had musical taste & ears what would they be listening to?

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
