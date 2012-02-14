Chris DeLorenzo

Pocketknife Feather

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
Pocketknife Feather photography collage illustration knives feathers
Download color palette

Rejected EP album concept for a band I made 2 years ago. Just found it in my harddrive. Really liked this idea, sad it didn't get chosen. I think Kyle Bean did something similar recently, so I guess I could never use this. That always happens to me.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like