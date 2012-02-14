Sean McBride

Hand-Painted Sign

Hand-Painted Sign typekit bello sign corner store hand-painted web fonts
Another example page for my SxSW presentation. Reinterpreting hand-painted signage on the web. Using techniques from Tim Brown's great blog post about shades with CSS text-shadow: http://blog.typekit.com/2011/07/19/shading-with-css-text-shadows/

The fonts are Corner Store and Bello Caps.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
