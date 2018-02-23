Dan Cederholm

Foamee

Foamee ioubeer beer logo branding
10 years ago I made an essentially useless little Twitterbot called Foamee. You could @ioubeer your friends and it would keep track who you owed beer to. This was the logo.

Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
