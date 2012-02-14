Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Footer Buttons v.2

I decided to make the footer more organic and bring in some of the watercolor style I've been incorporating into the site. It's much more bold than the last version but it remains soft in texture.

Rebound of
Footer Buttons
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
