Peter baby room peter rabbit beatrix potter illustration digital painting
What am I working on, you ask? Artwork for to decorate our baby room. ;) Just threw together a quick render here to see if and how I wanted to go about this. Loads to go - but everyone like a WIP right?

Thoughts, tips, whatev - welcomed!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
