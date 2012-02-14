James

James
James
Tap & Hold
Tapping on an avatar and holding would bring up this bit of UI/UX. These aren't the final buttons that'll be there, just some ideas we're throwing around. Happy with the outcome!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
