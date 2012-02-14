Justin Wilkinson

Las Vegas Wordmark

Justin Wilkinson
Justin Wilkinson
  • Save
Las Vegas Wordmark las vegas logo wordmark
Download color palette

Something fun I was working on last night... It started out as a logo for a client but it wasn't the style they where looking for so I took it further on my own. I kind of like it!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Justin Wilkinson
Justin Wilkinson

More by Justin Wilkinson

View profile
    • Like